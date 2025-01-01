Menu
2021 BMW X4
NO ACCIDENTS
CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!
BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR. COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, FRONT HEATED SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS AND LEG EXTENSION, M SPORT HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
(647) 938-6825

2021 BMW X4

105,734 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X4

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PANO | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12377319

2021 BMW X4

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PANO | CARPLAY

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,734KM
VIN 5UX2V1C08M9G51830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,734 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! NO ACCIDENTS! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
**CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, FRONT HEATED SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS AND LEG EXTENSION, M SPORT HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, finance fee, and licensing are extra.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 BMW X4