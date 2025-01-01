Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** 
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** 
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** 

** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 44FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

2021 BMW X5

122,190 KM

Details Description

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X5

//M SPORT | PANO | LOADED

12776633

2021 BMW X5

//M SPORT | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,190KM
VIN 5UXCR6C09M9E91978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2021 BMW X5