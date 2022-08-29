Menu
2021 BMW X7

0 KM

Details Description Features

$94,990

+ tax & licensing
$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2021 BMW X7

2021 BMW X7

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

2021 BMW X7

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293557
  • VIN: 5UXCW2C00M9G58374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT ACTIVITIY PKG | FLAGSHIP BMW x7 40Ii X DRIVE | M SPORT PKG | ADVANCED DRIVER ASSIST PKG | 22 INCH M SPORT WHEELS | 6 PASSANGER | BLANANCE OF FACORTY WARRANTY 4 YEARS OR 80,000KM | CLEAN CARFAX 

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $399. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

SPORT ACTIVITIY
M SPORT PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

