2021 Cadillac CTS

2021 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury AWD 350T - Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Warning, Lane Change Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 135,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2021 Cadillac CTS

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac CTS

Premium Luxury AWD - SUNROOF|NAVI|360CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

12672903

2021 Cadillac CTS

Premium Luxury AWD - SUNROOF|NAVI|360CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_NoBadges

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
VIN 1G6DT5RK3M0121267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Special Finance Price: $32,999 | Cash Price: $34,499

2021 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury AWD 350T - Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Warning, Lane Change Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 135,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Rear Doors
Power

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
seat belts
brake
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use

Interior

DIGITAL COMPASS
Assist handles
universal home remote
Air filter
head restraints
Adaptive remote start
Electronic Precision Shift

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

Spare Tire Delete
Capless Fuel Fill

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Automatic Stop/Start

Additional Features

Rear
Exhaust
door handles
WINDSHIELD
Visors
body-colour
turn signal
Electric power steering
ENGINE
headlamps
Front
Interior
Passenger
Rocker mouldings
SEATS
Driver
Gauge Cluster
Lighting
LED
Tow Hook
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
Spare Wheel Delete
4-Cylinder
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Audio system feature
Rear axle
Wipers
front intermittent
TAIL LAMPS
solar absorbing
Window
bright
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Automatic Vehicle Hold
acoustic
ambient
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
laminated
Rainsense
Ride and Handling
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
window surround
rear outboard
electronic parking
Active Aero Grille Shutters (Deleted when (Y5Y) Driver Assist and Advanced Security Package is ordered.)
2-way adjustable
rear auxiliary
dual-stage frontal
SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm
rear outboard positions
power outside mirrors
includes easy exit driver seat
2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo
with disable
illuminating
Rotary infotainment controller
automatic on/off with tunnel detection
dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Express Up/Down
front side glass
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
rear split-folding
2.85 ratio
pollutant
door and footwell
front LED lamp
acoustic-laminated glass
red outer lens
dual trapezoid bright tips
and power tilt and telescoping steering column (if equipped)
can be turned on and off in Settings menu
body-colour with bright accent
see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.)
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (JSE) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package are ordered.)
driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12 diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Memory settings memory presets for 2 drivers
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility
12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (Upgradeable to (LGY) 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine.)
premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)
centre console mounted with jog functionality

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2021 Cadillac CTS