Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Leather*Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: $20880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO</div>

2021 Chevrolet Spark

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 2LT

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 10674822
  2. 10674822
  3. 10674822
  4. 10674822
  5. 10674822
  6. 10674822
  7. 10674822
  8. 10674822
  9. 10674822
  10. 10674822
  11. 10674822
  12. 10674822
  13. 10674822
  14. 10674822
  15. 10674822
  16. 10674822
  17. 10674822
  18. 10674822
  19. 10674822
  20. 10674822
  21. 10674822
  22. 10674822
  23. 10674822
  24. 10674822
  25. 10674822
  26. 10674822
  27. 10674822
  28. 10674822
  29. 10674822
  30. 10674822
  31. 10674822
  32. 10674822
  33. 10674822
  34. 10674822
  35. 10674822
  36. 10674822
Contact Seller

$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA3MC702850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154224
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather*Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: $20880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoPluto

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE WAGON for sale in North York, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE WAGON 78,000 KM $23,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 104,000 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick Regal 4DR SDN W/1SB for sale in North York, ON
2012 Buick Regal 4DR SDN W/1SB 69,000 KM $11,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark