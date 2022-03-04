Menu
2021 Dodge Challenger

84 KM

Details Description

$114,995

+ tax & licensing
$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Dodge Challenger

2021 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat|717HP|LIKENEW|LAUNCH|NAV|HARMANKARDON|

2021 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat|717HP|LIKENEW|LAUNCH|NAV|HARMANKARDON|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

84KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8561669
  • Stock #: K4801
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC91MH663714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K4801
  • Mileage 84 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** LIKE-NEW ONLY 84 KMS! FEATURING : 717 HORSEPOWER 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, HEADLIGHT AIR INTAKE, SRT BREMBO BRAKES, MATTE BLACK ROOF, SRT DASHBOARD, PERFORMANCE PAGES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, LAUNCH CONTROL, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, SRT STITCHED PREMIUM LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT ALERT, HILL START ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/SATELLITE/USB/AUX, PREMIUM SRT ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, 3 DOOR GARAGE OPENER, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

