$22,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
SE / AWD / CARPLAY / LOW MILAGE / REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4G98MBA29251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,138 KM
Vehicle Description
FULL POWER GROUP *** 2021 Ford Edge AWD **** ONLY 60,000 kilometers ***** RVERSE CAMERA *** ALLOY WHEELS *** APPLE/ ANDROID CARPLAY **** BLIND SPOT and more.
Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
3.81 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Black window trim
Laminated Glass
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane steering wheel trim
Led Headlights
80 watts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 23 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
ALLOY DASH TRIM
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
REAR CAMERA SYSTEM WASHER
17.7 STEERING RATIO
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
FORDPASS CONNECT SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
2021 Ford Edge