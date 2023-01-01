$30,880+ tax & licensing
$30,880
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
99,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10215765
- Stock #: 154121
- VIN: 1FMCU9H63MUA41439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6