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<p>CLEAN CARFAX<br><br><br>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p> Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p>

2021 Ford F-150

137,508 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14182363.814091398?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32772

2021 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

1-800-344-3515

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
137,508KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2MKE13628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KE13628
  • Mileage 137,508 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX


This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

 Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
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1-800-344-3515

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$39,990

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

1-800-344-3515

2021 Ford F-150