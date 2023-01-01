Menu
2021 Ford F-150

41,449 KM

Details Description

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD|SUPERCREW|NAV|BOAUDIO|LEATHER|WOOD|+++

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD|SUPERCREW|NAV|BOAUDIO|LEATHER|WOOD|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,449KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9800818
  • Stock #: M5232
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2MKD49400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,449 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LARIAT EDITION, 4X4, ECOBOOST, SIDE STEPS, BEDLINER, TRIFOLD COVER, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, DRIVER ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, CHROME ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM B&O SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER FOLDING GEAR SHIFTER, VALET MODE, REMOTE START, ZONE LIGHTING, PRO TRAILER CONTROL, MULTI DRIVE MODES, REMOTE OPEN TAILGATE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

