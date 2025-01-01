Menu
FINISHED IN RED ON RED LEATHER. HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, AMBIENT LIGHT, BLACK RIMS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, TOO MANY OPTIONS TOM LIST, TAXESRE EXTRA. FINANCED PRICE IS $39,999.00 CASH PRICE IS $41,999.00. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT AHEAD OF TIME. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST

2021 Ford Mustang

29,870 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,870KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF0M5117466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,870 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN RED ON RED LEATHER. HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, AMBIENT LIGHT, BLACK RIMS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, TOO MANY OPTIONS TOM LIST, TAXESRE EXTRA. FINANCED PRICE IS $39,999.00 CASH PRICE IS $41,999.00. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT AHEAD OF TIME. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Ford Mustang