$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,870 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN RED ON RED LEATHER. HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, AMBIENT LIGHT, BLACK RIMS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, TOO MANY OPTIONS TOM LIST, TAXESRE EXTRA. FINANCED PRICE IS $39,999.00 CASH PRICE IS $41,999.00. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT AHEAD OF TIME. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST
