Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CARFAX CLEAN - HIGH ROOF - EXTENDED - FACTORY WARRANTY - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA </p>

2021 Ford Transit

68,911 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

T250

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit

T250

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

  1. 1706128459
  2. 1706128460
  3. 1706128459
  4. 1706128459
  5. 1706128459
  6. 1706128459
  7. 1706128459
  8. 1706128460
  9. 1706128459
  10. 1706128459
  11. 1706128459
  12. 1706128459
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,911KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X8XMKA09164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 68,911 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CLEAN - HIGH ROOF - EXTENDED - FACTORY WARRANTY - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp

Used 2021 Ford Transit T250 for sale in North York, ON
2021 Ford Transit T250 68,911 KM $51,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit T250 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Ford Transit T250 215,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit T250 for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Transit T250 195,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Perfect Auto Corp

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-0205

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit