$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
T-350 148" Mid Roof Rear-wheel Drive Backup Camera
2021 Ford Transit
T-350 148" Mid Roof Rear-wheel Drive Backup Camera
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,655KM
VIN 1FBAX2C84MKA18142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # A18142
- Mileage 125,655 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Transit 15 Passenger Van, Accident free, backup camera. Fully serviced. Certification and detailing will be extra $999.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
2021 Ford Transit