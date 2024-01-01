Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 Ford Transit 15 Passenger Van, Accident free, backup camera.  Fully serviced. Certification and detailing will be extra $999.  </p>

2021 Ford Transit

125,655 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Mid Roof Rear-wheel Drive Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
11994255

2021 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Mid Roof Rear-wheel Drive Backup Camera

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

  1. 11994255
  2. 11994255
  3. 11994255
  4. 11994255
  5. 11994255
  6. 11994255
  7. 11994255
  8. 11994255
  9. 11994255
  10. 11994255
  11. 11994255
  12. 11994255
  13. 11994255
  14. 11994255
  15. 11994255
  16. 11994255
  17. 11994255
  18. 11994255
  19. 11994255
  20. 11994255
  21. 11994255
  22. 11994255
  23. 11994255
  24. 11994255
  25. 11994255
  26. 11994255
  27. 11994255
  28. 11994255
  29. 11994255
  30. 11994255
  31. 11994255
  32. 11994255
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,655KM
VIN 1FBAX2C84MKA18142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A18142
  • Mileage 125,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Transit 15 Passenger Van, Accident free, backup camera.  Fully serviced. Certification and detailing will be extra $999.  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive 146,511 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr Front-Wheel Drive Automatic Carfax Clean for sale in North York, ON
2014 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr Front-Wheel Drive Automatic Carfax Clean 118,211 KM $9,588 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144" CARFAX CLEAN 153,511 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit