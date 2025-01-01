2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 8pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-left: 36pt; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 8pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!</span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 8pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.</span></p>

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

109,832 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR RWD

12668682

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR RWD

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,832KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW9C81MKA47593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 109,832 KM

Vehicle Description

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing 

We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. 

 

We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

 WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!

 

FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
