2021 GMC Yukon Denali|V8|4WD|REARSCREENS|7PASS|NAV|BOSE|HEADSUP|+

83,643 KM

$67,995 + taxes & licensing

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : REAR DVD TOUCHSCREENS, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ILLUMINATED GRILLE LOGO, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SPOTIFY, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2021 GMC Yukon

83,643 KM

Details Description

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon

Denali|V8|4WD|REARSCREENS|7PASS|NAV|BOSE|HEADSUP|+

13123082

2021 GMC Yukon

Denali|V8|4WD|REARSCREENS|7PASS|NAV|BOSE|HEADSUP|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,643KM
VIN 1GKS2DKL0MR369402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6684A
  • Mileage 83,643 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : REAR DVD TOUCHSCREENS, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ILLUMINATED GRILLE LOGO, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SPOTIFY, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 GMC Yukon