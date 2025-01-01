$67,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali|V8|4WD|REARSCREENS|7PASS|NAV|BOSE|HEADSUP|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6684A
- Mileage 83,643 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : REAR DVD TOUCHSCREENS, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ILLUMINATED GRILLE LOGO, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SPOTIFY, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
1-877-464-0622