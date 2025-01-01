Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUNROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, SMART ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT INFO, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2021 Honda Accord

170,361 KM

Details Description

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAM|+++

Watch This Vehicle
12670479

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAM|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12670479
  2. 12670479
  3. 12670479
  4. 12670479
  5. 12670479
  6. 12670479
  7. 12670479
  8. 12670479
  9. 12670479
  10. 12670479
  11. 12670479
  12. 12670479
  13. 12670479
  14. 12670479
  15. 12670479
  16. 12670479
  17. 12670479
  18. 12670479
  19. 12670479
  20. 12670479
  21. 12670479
  22. 12670479
  23. 12670479
  24. 12670479
  25. 12670479
  26. 12670479
  27. 12670479
  28. 12670479
  29. 12670479
  30. 12670479
  31. 12670479
  32. 12670479
Contact Seller

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,361KM
VIN 1HGCV1F3XMA803292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6559
  • Mileage 170,361 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUNROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, SMART ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT INFO, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|BMWLED|AMBIENT|LEATHER| for sale in North York, ON
2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|BMWLED|AMBIENT|LEATHER| 106,047 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250|4MATIC|NAV|LEATHER|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAMERA|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250|4MATIC|NAV|LEATHER|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAMERA|+++ 65,505 KM $28,987 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class EQS580|4MATIC|SUV|NOLUXTAX|NAV|AMBIENT|BURMESTER|+ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class EQS580|4MATIC|SUV|NOLUXTAX|NAV|AMBIENT|BURMESTER|+ 2,691 KM $109,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Honda Accord