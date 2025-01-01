$25,987+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport CVT|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAM|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$25,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6559
- Mileage 170,361 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUNROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, SMART ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT INFO, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
