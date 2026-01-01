2021 Honda Accord

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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ....... SEDAN ............ 2.0L 4-CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE WITH 252 HP AND 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE ........ WARRPED IN GREEN ........ AUTOMATIC .......... LEATHER INT. ........... POWER SUNROOF ........ NAVIGATION ......... SPOILER ........ BLIND SPOT CAMERA .......... LANE DEPARTURE .......... A/C ......... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL .......... PUSH START ............ FORWARD COLLISION WARNING .......... AUTO HOLD BREAK .......... APPLE CARPLAY ......... BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........ POWER SEATS ........ REAR HEATED SEATS ........ KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START ......... PADDLE SHIFTER ....... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ........</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS</span> HONDA ACCORD? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br><br></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT</span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br><br> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br><br></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA ........</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br><br></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR HONDA</span> IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br><br></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span> CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL <a href=mailto:INFO@NEXCAR.CA%20%3cbr>INFO@NEXCAR.CA</a></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><br><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2 </span></strong>-  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>3 </span></strong>- <span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br><br></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ........ THIS HONDA ACCORD</span> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM ........ WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ........<br><br></span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:<br></span></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=white-space: pre-line; font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br><br><br></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:<br></span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><br></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie .....</span></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;><br><br></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>DISCLAIMER: </span>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</span></p>

2021 Honda Accord

66,314 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Honda Accord

TOURING 2.0 LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA

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14156572

2021 Honda Accord

TOURING 2.0 LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,314KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,314 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ....... SEDAN ............ 2.0L 4-CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE WITH 252 HP AND 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE ........ WARRPED IN GREEN ........ AUTOMATIC .......... LEATHER INT. ........... POWER SUNROOF ........ NAVIGATION ......... SPOILER ........ BLIND SPOT CAMERA .......... LANE DEPARTURE .......... A/C ......... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL .......... PUSH START ............ FORWARD COLLISION WARNING .......... AUTO HOLD BREAK .......... APPLE CARPLAY ......... BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........ POWER SEATS ........ REAR HEATED SEATS ........ KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START ......... PADDLE SHIFTER ....... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ........

 

 

INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS HONDA ACCORD? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

 FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT

NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA

CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

 

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........

 

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA ........

 

 WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR HONDA IN 3 EASY STEPS:

 

 1 -  CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA

 


2 -  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:

1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4

 

 

3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE

 

 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ........ THIS HONDA ACCORD IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM ........ WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ........

 

ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:

 

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.


WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:

 

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie .....



DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-633-XXXX

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416-633-8188

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$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2021 Honda Accord