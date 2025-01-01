Menu
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br><br>Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.<br><br>Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.<br>Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.<br>OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.<br>With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.<br><br>Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Call or Text: 416-879-7113<br>Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com<br><br>Stop by today and find your perfect car!

2021 Honda Civic

38,559 KM

Details Description Features

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Civic

LX*ACC*BACKUP CAMERA*CARPLAY*

12845752

2021 Honda Civic

LX*ACC*BACKUP CAMERA*CARPLAY*

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F58MH003490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1466
  • Mileage 38,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
