2021 Honda Civic

17,968 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

EX

2021 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9198202
  • Stock #: P5988
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F75MH005067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Leather shift knob
Fabric seating surfaces
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
16" aluminum alloy wheels
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
A/T
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Requires Subscription
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Front collision mitigation
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

