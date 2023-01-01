2021 Honda CR-V

$35,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10483029

10483029 Stock #: 154163

154163 VIN: 2HKRW2H85MH201297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 154163

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.