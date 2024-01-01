2021 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
SEDAN ............ AUTOMATIC .......... POWER SUNROOF .......... BLIND SPOT ASSIST ........ LANE ASSISST .......... A/C ......... CRUSIE CONTROL ....... FOG LIGHTS ......... HEATED SEATS ......... BACKUP CAMERA .......... APPLE CARPLAY ........ BLUETOOTH ........ ALLOY WHEELS ........ VOCAL ASSIST .......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ........

INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS HYUNDAI ELANTRA? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT

NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA

CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........

WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR HYUNDAI IN 3 EASY STEPS:

1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA

2 -  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4

3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS HYUNDAI ELANTRA IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........

ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

WE'RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry's Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

98,128 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSIST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 98K

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSIST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 98K

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,128KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,128 KM

SEDAN ............ AUTOMATIC .......... POWER SUNROOF .......... BLIND SPOT ASSIST ........ LANE ASSISST .......... A/C ......... CRUSIE CONTROL ....... FOG LIGHTS ......... HEATED SEATS ......... BACKUP CAMERA .......... APPLE CARPLAY ........ BLUETOOTH ........ ALLOY WHEELS ........ VOCAL ASSIST .......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ........

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD LEATHER A/CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD LEATHER A/CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA 116,250 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS AWD AUTO H/SEATS L/ASSIST A/CARPLAY CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS AWD AUTO H/SEATS L/ASSIST A/CARPLAY CAMERA 80,997 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG PKG 4MATIC PANO//ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG PKG 4MATIC PANO//ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 110,875 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2021 Hyundai Elantra