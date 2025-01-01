Menu
**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MULTI DRIVE MODES, REMOTE START, FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

159,450 KM

$18,987

+ tax & licensing
12258034

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
159,450KM
VIN KMHLM4AG0MU167294

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6359
  • Mileage 159,450 KM

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

