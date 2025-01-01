Menu
Account
Sign In
Beautiful 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy <br/> 7 passenger, premium leather seats, sunroof, moonroof, large display, 20inch rims, 360 cameras, and more! <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA! <br/> This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799. <br/> If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. <br/> <br/> <br/> 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York <br/> Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm <br/> dynamicfinemotors.ca <br/> +1 (877)-554-4226 <br/>

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

113,641 KM

Details Description

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY

Watch This Vehicle
12800809

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

  1. 12800809
  2. 12800809
  3. 12800809
  4. 12800809
  5. 12800809
  6. 12800809
  7. 12800809
  8. 12800809
  9. 12800809
  10. 12800809
  11. 12800809
  12. 12800809
  13. 12800809
  14. 12800809
  15. 12800809
  16. 12800809
  17. 12800809
  18. 12800809
Contact Seller

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,641KM
VIN KM8R5DHE4MU242641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 113,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy
7 passenger, premium leather seats, sunroof, moonroof, large display, 20inch rims, 360 cameras, and more!


Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.


5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
+1 (877)-554-4226

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY for sale in North York, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY 113,641 KM $30,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech (STI Package) Sport-Tech for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech (STI Package) Sport-Tech 14,099 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE (COMING SOON) Comfortline SE (pano sunroof/leather/one owner) for sale in North York, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE (COMING SOON) Comfortline SE (pano sunroof/leather/one owner) 75,500 KM $29,950 + tax & lic

Email Dynamic Fine Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

877-554-XXXX

(click to show)

877-554-4226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

877-554-4226

2021 Hyundai PALISADE