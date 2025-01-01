$30,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,641KM
VIN KM8R5DHE4MU242641
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 113,641 KM
Beautiful 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy
7 passenger, premium leather seats, sunroof, moonroof, large display, 20inch rims, 360 cameras, and more!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
+1 (877)-554-4226
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
