2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,641 KM

Details Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

80,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557645
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJXMH355858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,641 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

