$19,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata
2021 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT SEL PLUS (ONE OWNER)
2021 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT SEL PLUS (ONE OWNER)
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEJ4J22MH084261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1328
- Mileage 98,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful ONE OWNER Sonata Sport
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Door courtesy lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
3.37 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Driver attention alert system
Lane deviation sensors
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FAUX SUEDE UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
13.3 STEERING RATIO
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Vehicle exit safety system
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
MYHYUNDAI WITH BLUE LINK SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2021 Hyundai Sonata