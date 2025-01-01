Menu
2021 Jaguar F-PACE

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

102,945 KM

Details Description

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jaguar F-PACE

P340S | MERIDIAN | PANO | LOADED

12652398

2021 Jaguar F-PACE

P340S | MERIDIAN | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,945KM
VIN SADCJ2EU7MA670067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,945 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! DIRECTLY FROM JAGUAR! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! FULLY SERVICED FROM JAGUAR DEALERSHIP! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS SILVER EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH MERIDIAN AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, 3D SURROUNDING VIEW, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALEXA, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, EMERGENCY BRAKE ASSIST, REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR, EMERGENCY LANE KEEPING, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2021 Jaguar F-PACE