2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P550 SVR|V8SUPERCHARGED|550HP|AWD|REDLEATHER|NAV|+
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P550 SVR|V8SUPERCHARGED|550HP|AWD|REDLEATHER|NAV|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
647-250-1016
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6875
- Mileage 82,588 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, AWD, JAGUAR LED TECHNOLOGY HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, DYNAMIC MODE, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, MULTI EXHAUST MODES, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, SUEDE INTERIOR TRIMS AND HEADLINER, STITCHED SUEDE AND LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, EMERGENCY BRAKING, EMERGENCY LANE KEEPING, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, TUXMAT LUXURY FRONT FLOORMATS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
647-250-1016