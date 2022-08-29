Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

25,757 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Trailhawk

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9173893
  • Stock #: P5978
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2MD177208

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
and Rear Cross-Path Detection
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Leather shift knob
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
WiFi Hotspot
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
8.4" Touchscreen
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.517 Axle Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
5 Skid Plates
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Coloured Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four wheel independent suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Mode Select Transmission
Gasoline Fuel
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum
Front collision mitigation
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

