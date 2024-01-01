$35,987+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 4x4|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$35,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N5924
- Mileage 75,571 KM
Vehicle Description
**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, WOOD TRIMS, PARKING PILOT, SELECTERRAIN MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANESENSE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
+ taxes & licensing
