2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

75,571 KM

$35,987 + tax & licensing

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, WOOD TRIMS, PARKING PILOT, SELECTERRAIN MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANESENSE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

75,571 KM

Details Description

$35,987

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4x4|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4x4|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,571KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG2MC630155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5924
  • Mileage 75,571 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, WOOD TRIMS, PARKING PILOT, SELECTERRAIN MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANESENSE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$35,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee