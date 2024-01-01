$39,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WK2 GRAND CHEROKEE L LIMITED 4X4
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,528KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG2M8149561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 149561
- Mileage 33,528 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited is in great condition. It has Interior 360 camera, leather seats, alloy wheels, backup camera, navigation and much more. There will be a $995 Detailing and safety certification fee.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee