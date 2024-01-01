Menu
This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited is in great condition.  It has Interior 360 camera, leather seats, alloy wheels, backup camera, navigation and much more.  There will be a $995 Detailing and safety certification fee.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

33,528 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
WK2 GRAND CHEROKEE L LIMITED 4X4

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,528KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG2M8149561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 149561
  • Mileage 33,528 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited is in great condition.  It has Interior 360 camera, leather seats, alloy wheels, backup camera, navigation and much more.  There will be a $995 Detailing and safety certification fee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

