2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7925511

7925511 VIN: 1C4RJKBG4M8102872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 491 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.