$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,354 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK CLOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, PUSH BUTTON START, HARD TOP 4 NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND, RUNNING BOARDS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. 27999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 29999. FINANCING AVAILABLE. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT WELCOME. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 MORE YEARS FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST
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1-888-396-3393