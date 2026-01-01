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<p>CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK CLOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, PUSH BUTTON START, HARD TOP 4 NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND, RUNNING BOARDS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. 27999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 29999. FINANCING AVAILABLE. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT WELCOME. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 MORE YEARS FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST</p>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

124,354 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
14462992

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN8MW746468

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,354 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK CLOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, PUSH BUTTON START, HARD TOP 4 NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND, RUNNING BOARDS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. 27999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 29999. FINANCING AVAILABLE. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT WELCOME. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 MORE YEARS FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Jeep Wrangler