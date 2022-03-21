Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

19,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4xe

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4xe

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945143
  • Stock #: STK735061
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR65MW735061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
65.1 L Fuel Tank
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
5 Skid Plates
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Fixed antenna
9 SPEAKERS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo & Utility Grid
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Machined/Painted Black
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
GVWR: 2 902 kgs (6 400 lbs)
580.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

