2021 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9153721
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN4MW527233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Running Boards/Side Steps
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
A/T
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
Requires Subscription
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

