Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Forte

84,706 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12551711

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1747942971
  2. 1747942969
  3. 1747942970
  4. 1747942971
  5. 1747942972
  6. 1747942973
  7. 1747942974
  8. 1747942975
  9. 1747942976
  10. 1747942977
  11. 1747942978
  12. 1747942979
  13. 1747942980
  14. 1747942981
  15. 1747942981
  16. 1747942981
  17. 1747942982
  18. 1747942982
  19. 1747942983
  20. 1747942983
  21. 1747942984
  22. 1747942984
  23. 1747942985
  24. 1747942985
  25. 1747942986
  26. 1747942986
  27. 1747942987
  28. 1747942987
  29. 1747942988
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,706KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,706 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2021 Kia Forte LX for sale in North York, ON
2021 Kia Forte LX 84,706 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE R-LINE LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE R-LINE LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA 109,998 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT I-ACTIV AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAV L/ASSIST for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT I-ACTIV AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAV L/ASSIST 81,498 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2021 Kia Forte