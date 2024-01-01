Menu
2021 Kia Seltos EX Package, all wheel drive, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, LED rear taillights, sunroof, remote car starter, leather seating, bluetooth connectivity, rear view camera, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot warning system, immobilizer, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more!

2021 Kia Seltos

94,354 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX Pkg. Remote Starter Apple Carplay

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Pkg. Remote Starter Apple Carplay

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,354KM
VIN KNDEUCAA1M7066332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,354 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Seltos EX Package, all wheel drive, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, LED rear taillights, sunroof, remote car starter, leather seating, bluetooth connectivity, rear view camera, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 8 inch infotainment system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot warning system, immobilizer, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2021 Kia Seltos