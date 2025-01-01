Menu
2022 Kia Seltos SX Package: 175hp 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder engine, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, heads up display, Bose premium surround sound, rain sensing wipers, power driver & passenger seats, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, ambient mood lighting, smart cruise control, wireless cell phone charger, 7-inch supervision cluster, 10.25-inch GPS navigation screen, highway driving assist, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, remote car starter, sunroof, leather seating, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance, lane follow assist, rearview camera, heated steering wheel, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more!

2021 Kia Seltos

78,768 KM

$24,390

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo Bose Surround Sound Navigation

12409419

2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo Bose Surround Sound Navigation

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$24,390

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,768KM
VIN KNDETCA28M7063746

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,768 KM

2022 Kia Seltos SX Package: 175hp 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder engine, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, head's up display, Bose premium surround sound, rain sensing wipers, power driver & passenger seats, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, ambient mood lighting, smart cruise control, wireless cell phone charger, 7-inch supervision cluster, 10.25-inch GPS navigation screen, highway driving assist, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, remote car starter, sunroof, leather seating, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance, lane follow assist, rearview camera, heated steering wheel, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800

1-866-981-3365
$24,390

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2021 Kia Seltos