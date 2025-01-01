$24,390+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Trim Pkg. Bose Surround Sound Navigation
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,309 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Kia Seltos SX Package: 175hp 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder engine, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, head's up display, Bose premium surround sound, rain sensing wipers, power driver & passenger seats, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, ambient mood lighting, smart cruise control, wireless cell phone charger, 7-inch supervision cluster, 10.25-inch GPS navigation screen, highway driving assist, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, remote car starter, sunroof, leather seating, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance, lane follow assist, rearview camera, heated steering wheel, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists!
You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.
This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
