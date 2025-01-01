Menu
2021 Kia Sorento SX Trim Package: 2.5L turbo 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, reverse parking collision avoidance assist, digital supervision cluster, heads-up display, rain sensing wipers, blind view monitor, BOSE premium surround sound system, 360 around view monitor, remote folding second row, pure leather interior, ventilated front seat seats, GPS navigation, front & rear parking sensors, forward collision avoidance assist, highway drive assist, advanced smart cruise control, panoramic sunroof, power folding mirrors, wireless cell phone charger, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, heated seats, 20 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program! You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto.

2021 Kia Sorento

62,867 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

SX 360 Around View Monitor Heads-Up Display

2021 Kia Sorento

SX 360 Around View Monitor Heads-Up Display

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,867KM
VIN 5XYRKDLFXMG024766

  • Exterior Colour Glacial White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 62,867 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Sorento SX Trim Package: 2.5L turbo 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, reverse parking collision avoidance assist, digital supervision cluster, heads-up display, rain sensing wipers, blind view monitor, BOSE premium surround sound system, 360 around view monitor, remote folding second row, pure leather interior, ventilated front seat seats, GPS navigation, front & rear parking sensors, forward collision avoidance assist, highway drive assist, advanced smart cruise control, panoramic sunroof, power folding mirrors, wireless cell phone charger, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, heated seats, 20 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Door Map Pockets
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Leather Wrap Wheel

Backup Sensor
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Captains Chairs
MP3 Capability
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

2021 Kia Sorento