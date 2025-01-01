Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

103,947 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

SX MODEL, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAM

12385395

2021 Kia Sorento

SX MODEL, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAM

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9598

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,947KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYRKDLF7MG024188

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # K17333
  • Mileage 103,947 KM

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Grey vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SX MODEL, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEAPARTURE WARNING, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $1299. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9598

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Canada Finance

1 (855) 581-9598

2021 Kia Sorento