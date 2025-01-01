Menu
2021 Kia Sorento EX Trim Package: 281hp turbo 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 6-passenger seating, heated steering wheel, power adjustable driver seat, power passenger seat, wood grain interior trim, smart power liftgate, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, heated front seats, bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rearview camera, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, immobilizer, 20-inch black alloy wheels and so much more. Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2021 Kia Sorento

87,251 KM

$28,390

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

EX Trim Package 3,500lb Towing Capacity

12501591

2021 Kia Sorento

EX Trim Package 3,500lb Towing Capacity

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$28,390

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,251KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF7MG050126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 87,251 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Sorento EX Trim Package: 281hp turbo 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 6-passenger seating, heated steering wheel, power adjustable driver seat, power passenger seat, wood grain interior trim, smart power liftgate, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, heated front seats, bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rearview camera, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, immobilizer, 20-inch black alloy wheels and so much more. Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$28,390

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2021 Kia Sorento