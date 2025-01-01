$28,390+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento
EX Trim Package 3,500lb Towing Capacity
Location
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 87,251 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Kia Sorento EX Trim Package: 281hp turbo 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, all wheel drive, 6-passenger seating, heated steering wheel, power adjustable driver seat, power passenger seat, wood grain interior trim, smart power liftgate, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, heated front seats, bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rearview camera, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, immobilizer, 20-inch black alloy wheels and so much more. Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
