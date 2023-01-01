Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Soul

73,959 KM

Details Description Features

$26,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety System

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety System

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 10213386
  2. 10213386
  3. 10213386
  4. 10213386
  5. 10213386
  6. 10213386
  7. 10213386
  8. 10213386
  9. 10213386
  10. 10213386
  11. 10213386
  12. 10213386
  13. 10213386
  14. 10213386
  15. 10213386
  16. 10213386
  17. 10213386
  18. 10213386
  19. 10213386
  20. 10213386
  21. 10213386
  22. 10213386
  23. 10213386
  24. 10213386
  25. 10213386
Contact Seller

$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10213386
  • Stock #: 9419A
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU4M7749024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,959 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Soul EX+ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, sunroof, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist system, driver attention alert, blind spot detection system, rear cross traffic alert, wireless cell phone charger, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, bluetooth connectivity, rear-view camera, USB charger, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, immobilizer, LED exterior & interior lighting, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2020 Kia NIRO EV EV ...
 36,332 KM
$39,595 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX...
 62,874 KM
$26,895 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 104,945 KM
$27,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory