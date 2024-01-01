$20,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Soul
EX+ IVT
2021 Kia Soul
EX+ IVT
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,701KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU0M7754611
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # K0827
- Mileage 25,701 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Trento Kia
2021 Kia Sorento LX Premium Heated Steering Wheel Heated Seats 103,236 KM $24,395 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage EX S AWD Wireless Phone Charger Android Auto 34,428 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD Navigation Sunroof 62,738 KM $24,595 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trento Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
Trento Kia
416-740-8800
2021 Kia Soul