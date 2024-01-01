Menu
Account
Sign In
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DIESEL POWERED, AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, AIR IONIZATION, DUAL INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREENS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING TWO TONE CREAM AND BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLER BOX, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

88,004 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6|SILVER EDITION|NAV|HUD|CREAMSEATS|MERIDIAN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6|SILVER EDITION|NAV|HUD|CREAMSEATS|MERIDIAN

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,004KM
VIN SALWR2RK6MA756506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6136
  • Mileage 88,004 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DIESEL POWERED, AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, AIR IONIZATION, DUAL INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREENS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING TWO TONE CREAM AND BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLER BOX, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman|ECODIESEL|4X4|CREW|NAV|BACKUPCAM|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman|ECODIESEL|4X4|CREW|NAV|BACKUPCAM|+++ 127,109 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6|SILVER EDITION|NAV|HUD|CREAMSEATS|MERIDIAN for sale in North York, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6|SILVER EDITION|NAV|HUD|CREAMSEATS|MERIDIAN 88,004 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 Technik|QUATTRO|TIPTRONIC|7PASSENGER|NAV|BOSE|360| for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi Q7 Technik|QUATTRO|TIPTRONIC|7PASSENGER|NAV|BOSE|360| 100,088 KM $34,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Range Rover