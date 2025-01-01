Menu
FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND AIR CVOOLED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, MASSAGING SEATS, CENTER CONSOLE COOLER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, POWER TAILGATE, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, 22 RIMS IN BLACK. , CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, POWER TAILGATE, AMBIENT LIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, BLACK TRIM OPTIONS, BLACK ROOF, AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AVAILABLE

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

84,421 KM

$66,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

WESTMINISTER

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

WESTMINISTER

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,421KM
VIN SALGS2RU1MA440280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,421 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND AIR CVOOLED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, MASSAGING SEATS, CENTER CONSOLE COOLER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, POWER TAILGATE, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, 22' RIMS IN BLACK. , CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, POWER TAILGATE, AMBIENT LIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, BLACK TRIM OPTIONS, BLACK ROOF, AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Land Rover Range Rover