2021 Land Rover Range Rover
WESTMINISTER
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,421 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND AIR CVOOLED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, MASSAGING SEATS, CENTER CONSOLE COOLER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, POWER TAILGATE, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, 22' RIMS IN BLACK. , CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, POWER TAILGATE, AMBIENT LIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, BLACK TRIM OPTIONS, BLACK ROOF, AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
