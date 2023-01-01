Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

24,960 KM

Details Description

$129,995

+ tax & licensing
$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 Autobiography|NO LUXURY TAX|V8SUPERCHARGED|++

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 Autobiography|NO LUXURY TAX|V8SUPERCHARGED|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,960KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9958712
  • Stock #: M5282
  • VIN: SALGV2SE3MA452182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5282
  • Mileage 24,960 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : AUTOBIOGRAPHY EDITION, V8 SUPERCHARGED, AWD, REAR RECLINING SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, AIR IONIZATION, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, FULLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK AND SILVER ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, DRIVE CONDITION MONITOR, FORWARD ALERT, AEB, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, CRUISE STEERING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, WEB BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, VALET MODE, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, LOW TRACTION LAUNCH, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

