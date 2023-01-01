$129,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
P525 Autobiography|NO LUXURY TAX|V8SUPERCHARGED|++
$129,995
- Listing ID: 9958712
- Stock #: M5282
- VIN: SALGV2SE3MA452182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,960 KM
Vehicle Description
**SPRING SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : AUTOBIOGRAPHY EDITION, V8 SUPERCHARGED, AWD, REAR RECLINING SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, AIR IONIZATION, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, FULLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK AND SILVER ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, DRIVE CONDITION MONITOR, FORWARD ALERT, AEB, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, CRUISE STEERING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, WEB BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, VALET MODE, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, LOW TRACTION LAUNCH, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
