2021 Land Rover Range Rover

$129,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 9 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9958712

9958712 Stock #: M5282

M5282 VIN: SALGV2SE3MA452182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M5282

Mileage 24,960 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.