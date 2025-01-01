Menu
<p>FINISHED IN BLUE ON TWO TONE BLACK/CREAM INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY 22 RIMS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, RED CALIPERS FACTORY, POWER TAILGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, TOW PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY.  ANDROID AUTO, LOADED WITH ALL THE GREAT OPTIONS, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN CARFAX AND DEALER SERVICED . PICS AREC COMING THESE ARE TEMPORARY NEW ARRIVAL  </p>

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

116,493 KM

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HST

12151441

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HST

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,493KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALWS2RU8MA785138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17494
  • Mileage 116,493 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLUE ON TWO TONE BLACK/CREAM INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY 22" RIMS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, RED CALIPERS FACTORY, POWER TAILGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, TOW PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY.  ANDROID AUTO, LOADED WITH ALL THE GREAT OPTIONS, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN CARFAX AND DEALER SERVICED . PICS AREC COMING THESE ARE TEMPORARY NEW ARRIVAL  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport