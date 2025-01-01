$47,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HST
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17494
- Mileage 116,493 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLUE ON TWO TONE BLACK/CREAM INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY 22" RIMS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, RED CALIPERS FACTORY, POWER TAILGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, TOW PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY. ANDROID AUTO, LOADED WITH ALL THE GREAT OPTIONS, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN CARFAX AND DEALER SERVICED . PICS AREC COMING THESE ARE TEMPORARY NEW ARRIVAL
