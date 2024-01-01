Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREENS, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, DYNAMIC MODE, SLOPE ASSIST, WADE SENSING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, EMERGENCY BRAKING, EMERGENCY LANE KEEPING, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

47,150 KM

Details Description

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S|NAV|MERIDIAN|LEATHER|PANOROOF|360CAM|+++

Watch This Vehicle
11960145

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S|NAV|MERIDIAN|LEATHER|PANOROOF|360CAM|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,150KM
VIN SALYJ2EX8MA298050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6212
  • Mileage 47,150 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREENS, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, DYNAMIC MODE, SLOPE ASSIST, WADE SENSING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, EMERGENCY BRAKING, EMERGENCY LANE KEEPING, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i|AWD|AMBIENT|NAV|LEATHER|LED|SUNROOF|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i|AWD|AMBIENT|NAV|LEATHER|LED|SUNROOF|+++ 108,503 KM $24,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE|AWD|CREAMINTERIOR|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE|AWD|CREAMINTERIOR|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA| 139,527 KM $34,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE|AWD|NAV|MERIDIAN|HEADSUP|CREAMLEATHER|AMBIENT| for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE|AWD|NAV|MERIDIAN|HEADSUP|CREAMLEATHER|AMBIENT| 65,058 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar