$45,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S|NAV|MERIDIAN|LEATHER|PANOROOF|360CAM|+++
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S|NAV|MERIDIAN|LEATHER|PANOROOF|360CAM|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N6212
- Mileage 47,150 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREENS, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, DYNAMIC MODE, SLOPE ASSIST, WADE SENSING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, EMERGENCY BRAKING, EMERGENCY LANE KEEPING, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-464-0622