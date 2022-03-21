2021 Lexus IS 300

$49,890 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 1 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8754176

8754176 Stock #: P10228

P10228 VIN: JTHG81F26M5045490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P10228

Mileage 17,121 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.