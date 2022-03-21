$49,890+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus IS 300
Location
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
$49,890
+ taxes & licensing
17,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8754176
- Stock #: P10228
- VIN: JTHG81F26M5045490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 17,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Audi Midtown Toronto
