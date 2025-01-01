$53,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Maserati Levante
S GranLusso
2021 Maserati Levante
S GranLusso
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE NEW WITH OPTIONS WAS $125,305.00 OWNER OFF LEASE CLEAN CARFAX IN PREFERRED WHITE ON RED INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH 20" RIMS, HEATED REAR SEARS, FRONT HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY Android auto360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO.RED CALIPERS, HARMEN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FINANCE PRICE 53999, CASH PRICE 55999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393