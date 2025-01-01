Menu
<p>THIS VEHICLE NEW WITH OPTIONS WAS  $125,305.00 OWNER OFF LEASE CLEAN CARFAX IN PREFERRED WHITE ON RED INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH 20 RIMS, HEATED REAR SEARS, FRONT HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY Android auto360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO.RED CALIPERS, HARMEN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FINANCE PRICE 53999, CASH PRICE 55999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  </p>

2021 Maserati Levante

79,900 KM

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Maserati Levante

S GranLusso

2021 Maserati Levante

S GranLusso

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,900KM
VIN ZN661YUL8MX372028

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,900 KM

THIS VEHICLE NEW WITH OPTIONS WAS  $125,305.00 OWNER OFF LEASE CLEAN CARFAX IN PREFERRED WHITE ON RED INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH 20" RIMS, HEATED REAR SEARS, FRONT HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY Android auto360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO.RED CALIPERS, HARMEN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FINANCE PRICE 53999, CASH PRICE 55999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Air Suspension

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

